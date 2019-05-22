Bishkek to host SCO Media Forum

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Bishkek will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media Forum on Friday, May 24. The event is organized within the framework of the presidency of Kyrgyzstan in the SCO, KABAR reported.

Heads of state bodies, representatives of the SCO Secretariat, leading mass media, as well as media experts from SCO countries are invited to the Media Forum. The main topic of the event is "The role of mass media in the development of the SCO", the press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The participants will discuss current trends of media development and common approaches to the development of the SCO common information space. Holding panel discussions on the following topics: "Dynamic promotion of the SCO platform through media resources of the SCO countries" and "Creation of a common platform for effective interaction between the media of the SCO countries" is expected to be discussed during the forum.

Kyrgyzstan, India, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are the SCO member countries. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia have an observer status.