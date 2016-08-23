Bishkek to host the II International Festival of classic music in the open air

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Tengri music the II International Festival of classic music in the open air will be held in one of the Bishkek parks on August 23 at 17:00 pm, the press service of the Bishkek Mayor's Office reports.

The organizers of the festival are the Municipality of Bishkek, Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan and Prima public fund.

The aim of the event is to promote the culture of classic music as an essential component of a successful and harmonious development of the society of the city and the whole country.

Source: Kabar.kg