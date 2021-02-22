  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Bitcoin price above $58,000

    16:38, 22 February 2021
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The price of Bitcoin gained 1.97% during the trading session to the level of $58,100, according to CoinDesk portal data, TASS reports.

    The Bitcoin price set a new all-time high record.

    Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.


    Tags:
    Technology World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!