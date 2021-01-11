Biting frost set to return to Kazakhstan midweek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Biting frosts are forecast to return to Kazakhstan in the middle of this week, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

The start of the week will see the Atlantic cyclone bringing precipitation to most parts of the country. The north of Kazakhstan will observe heavy snowfall with blizzard. A mix of rain and snow is expected in the west and south of Kazakhstan.

The cold anticyclone from Salekhard will arrive in the middle of the week and affect the weather conditions countrywide. Temperature will dip lower in most of the regions.

Portions of Kazakhstan will be steeped in fog and pounded by strong wind and blowing snow. Ice slick is forecast to coat roads in the south, southeast and west of Kazakhstan. Dust storm is predicted for southwestern Kazakhstan.