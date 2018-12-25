Biting frosts grip Kazakhstan Dec 25

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The west, south-west and south of Kazakhstan are forecast to face precipitations locally. Fog, ice slick, snowstorm and wild wind are yet to linger for another day the countrywide, Kazinform reports.

Patches of fog, ice slick are to hit today Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan regions, Kazhydromet reports.



Ice slick is to sweep across Almaty, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Kostsnay, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, Mangystau regions, ground blizzard is expected in Turkestan region.



Wind speeding 18 m/s is to roll across Aktobe region.



Severe frosts are expected in the night in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, locally in Almaty, Akmola, Karaganda regions.