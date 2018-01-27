Biting frosts predicted in Kazakhstan on Saturday
10:32, 27 January 2018
ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 27, there will be no precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan as the weather still depends on the anticyclone. Strong winds, patchy fogs, and low-drifting snow are expected, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet Weather Service.
In South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions, wind will strengthen up to 18-23 m/s with gusts of 30 m/s and over.
15-20 m/s strong winds with 23 m/s gusts are expected in Zhambyl and Mangistau regions. In addition, Zhambyl region will see patches of fog and low-level snow drifting.
Patchy fog is also predicted n Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. In Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions, the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s.
As to Pavlodar region, it will see patches of fog.
What is more, biting frosts persist in Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Pavlodar regions.