Biting frosts to give way to snowfall and windstorms

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As the Weather Service reports the last days of 2018 will bring snowfall and windstorms to Astana, the Astana city administration's official website reads.

On December 29 air temperature in Astana will drop to -10-12 degrees Celsius in the night, to -4-6 degrees Celsius during the day. Snow will fall occasionally with wind gusting 15-20 m/s.



On December 30 the city will wake up to snowfall, ground blizzard and wind sweeping through at a speed of 15-20 m/s. Temperature will stand at -7-9 degrees Celsius in the day, and -9-11degrees Celsius in the night.



On December 31 the mercury will plunge to -16-18 degrees Celsius in the night and hit -13-15 degrees Celsius in daytime. No precipitations are forecast.