Bitter cold to grip most of Kazakhstan this weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that northern anticyclone with cold air masses will bring biting frost to northern and eastern Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, mercury will dip as low as -35, -42°C on December 26-28. Cold snap will be observed across the country.

Only the west of Kazakhstan will not be affected by the northern anticyclone. Instead, it will be doused by heavy snowfall, gusty wind, and blowing snow. Temperature will drop to 0,-5°C at night and 0, 5°C at daytime. Parts of western Kazakhstan will see foggy and slippery conditions on roads.