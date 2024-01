PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather alert for the North Kazakhstan region.

According to meteorologists, blizzard and northeastern wind up to 15-20mps will hit the region on February 5. Nighttime wind gusts will increase to 25mps. Air temperature will drop to -30-35° in the daytime and at night.

On February 6-7, the mercury will drop to -37-42° in the region (-45° in some areas). Storm possibility is 90-95%.