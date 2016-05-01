  • kz
    Bizarre &#39;alien&#39; creature found miles undersea in deepest ocean trench

    03:18, 01 May 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A deep sea probe encountered a jellyfish that looks like something not of this world.

    While probing the ocean depths in the vicinity of the Mariana Trench with a remotely piloted craft, researchers working aboard the Okeanos Explorer ship belonging to the US NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) have encountered a bizarre-looking specimen of a jellyfish.

    The creature, identified by marine biologists as a hydromedusa, belonging to the genus Crossota, was spotted at the depth of approximately 2.3 miles near the Enigma Seamount, a ridge located to the west of the Mariana Trench.

    Source: Sputniknews.com

