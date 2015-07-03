‘Bizdin President&#39; book presented in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A presentation of the book "Bizdin President" (Our President) in the Kazakh language was held on Friday (July 3) at the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The book is for everyone who is interested in the history of modern Kazakhstan. Penned by a group of authors, the book was distributed in all regions of Kazakhstan. "Today we are presenting the book "Bizdin President". Last year it was published in Russian and this year we decided to release it in the state language. It consists of five chapters each of which focuses on certain periods of Nursultan Nazarbayev's political career and Kazakhstan's independent history," executive director of the library Beiseimbai Zhumabekov said at the presentation. In his words, there are plans to translate the book into English and other foreign languages. In total, 60,000 copies of the book were published.