    Black box from crashed aircraft retrieved in Kyrgyzstan

    17:20, 16 January 2017
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Black box from the airplane that crashed near Bishkek has been retrieved, Kazinform correspondent reports from Bishkek.

    "The black box from the crashed Boeing 747-400 has been retrieved from the rubble", Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situations' press service reports.

    As it was reported , Boeing-747 cargo plane crashed today at 7.31 near Bishkek. It was en route from Hong Kong to Istanbul. January 17 is declared a day of mourning for those killed in the crash.

    Kyrgyzstan Incidents Accidents
