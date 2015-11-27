Black Friday shopping lists for boxing&#39;s top fighters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American famous web resource Bleacherreport.com compiled a shopping list for every top boxer of the top ten and provided a good explanation for the choice.

Gennady Golovkin: The Terminator on Blu-Ray

Star Credentials:

Gennady Golovkin went from virtually unknown middleweight beltholder to the division's top fighter and one of boxing's biggest stars in just over three years. It's certainly easier to do that when you have the backing of HBO and a knockout streak that sits at 21 and counting, but GGG is the real deal and proved it by bludgeoning David Lemieux into bloody submission in October at Madison Square Garden.

Why He Needs The Terminator on Blu-ray:

You can't exactly prove that Golovkin isn't a terminator sent back through time by Skynet to kill John Connor and aid its ultimate goal of enslaving and destroying the human race, can you? No, you can't.

Golovkin is an odd case. When you sit down and talk with him before or after a fight, he's nothing if not cordial, smiling, joking and just enjoying life and having a good time. But when the Kazakh champion steps into the ring it's like something hardwired into his brain comes alive and turns him into a vicious destroyer seeking to eliminate whatever unfortunate soul stands before him.

Maybe by settling in to watch this flick, Golovkin can finally become aware of what he really is and...oh, wait, that wouldn't be very good for the rest of us. Nevermind.

