Black ice and fog forecast for several regions of Kazakhstan midweek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that black ice and fog will be observed in several regions of Kazakhstan on November 6, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Black ice and fog will persist in the Kazakh capital.

Northeastern wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Turkestan region.

Black ice and fog will cover roads in Kostanay region. 15-20 mps wind will blow in Kostanay region and Kostanay city.

Fog, black ice, blizzard and southwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for Akmola region.

Fog, black ice, and southwestern wind are expected in Kokshetau city.