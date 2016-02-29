Black ice and stiff wind forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 29

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sunny weather is forecast for the major part of Kazakhstan today, February 29. Frontal-type precipitation is expected in western, north-western and centrals regions only, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

Gusts of wind in the area of Zhalanashkol in Almaty region will reach 18-23 m per s.

Fog will blanket Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions, where black ice, snow drift and nighttime wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are forecast too.

Fog, black ice and stiff wind (15-20 m per s) are expected in Kostanay region.

Zhambyl region will be stricken by a strong wind up to 15-20 m per s. Fog will blanket the region at night.

Fog and black ice will cover Aktobe and Karaganda regions.

Fog will blanket also Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.