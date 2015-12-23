Black ice, blizzard and gusty wind forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 23

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with snowfall, fog, black ice, blizzard and wind speed increase are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today.

According to Kazhydromet, wind speed in Akmola and Zhambyl regions will increase up to 18-23 m per s (gusting up to 30 m per s) in the daytime. Blizzard, fog and ice-slick will be observed there.

In South Kazakhstan region wind speed will reach up to 15-20 m per s (sometimes gusting up to 23-28 m per s) in the daytime. Fog and blizzard are forecast there too.

Strong wind up to 20-25 m per s (sometimes gusting up to 28 m per) s is expected in the area Zhalanashkol in Almaty region. Fog is possible in some areas.

Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s (sometimes 25 m per s), will hit some areas of Kyzylorda region, where fog and ice slick are expected too.

Pavlodar region will be hit by a strong wind up to 15-20 m per s (sometimes 23-28 m per s). Blizzard and ice-slick are possible there.

Some areas of the North Kazakhstan region will be stricken by a strong wind (15-20 m per s, sometimes 23 m per s) and blizzard. Fog and ice-slick are expected there too.

In the East Kazakhstan region wind speed will reach 17-22 m per s at night and 15-20 m per s in the daytime, sometimes 23-28 m per s. Blizzard is expected in the daytime and in some areas at night.

Strong wind and blizzard (in some areas) will hit Karaganda region.

Wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes 23 m per s is forecast in most parts of Kostanay region. Fog, blizzard and ice-slick will be observed in some areas.

Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions will be stricken by a strong wind up to 15-20 m per s, fog and black ice are possible. Blizzard is expected in Aktobe region.

Fog and wind speed increase are forecast in parts of Mangystau region and at night in Atyrau region.