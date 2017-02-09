  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Black ice causes hundreds of injuries in Atyrau

    13:59, 09 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 255 people have been injured in Atyrau because of Monday rain which caused severe ice slick, Kazinform correspondent reports.    

    According to Chief of Traumatology Department Askhat Bissengaliyev, since Monday, the number of injured people has risen almost two-fold – from 40 to 80.

    They suffer mostly  from joint dislocations, bad bruises and ligament tensions.

    40 citizens got bone fractures. 22 people have been hospitalized.

    Tags:
    Regions Atyrau region Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!