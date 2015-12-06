Black ice to coat roads in Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather with precipitation, ground blizzard, fog, black ice and bleak wind will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today.

According to Kazakhstan's national weather service, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 25-28 mps in East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions. Fog will blanket Mangystau, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, South Kazakhstan, Almaty and Zhambyl regions. Meteorologists warn of black ice in East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Mangystau regions. Blizzard is forecast for Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.