Black ice to coat roads in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with precipitation is forecast for western, northern and eastern Kazakhstan. Other regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Fog, black ice, and bleak wind with blizzard are expected in some parts of the country.

According to Kazhydromet, stiff wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Kyzylorda and West Kazakhstan regions.



Motorists and pedestrians in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Atyrau and East Kazakhstan regions should be more careful as black ice will cover roads there.



North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Atyrau, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.



Blizzard may hit East Kazakhstan region.