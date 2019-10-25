  • kz
    Black ice to grip Kazakhstan’s east and north Fri

    07:43, 25 October 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On October 25 the greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face rains, while the south is expected to enjoy the weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog is forecast to blanket Akmola, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar regions.

    Strong wind is predicted to gust at a speed of 15-20 m/s through Akmola, East Kazakhstan regions.

    Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan are warned of slippery surfaces.

