  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Black ice warning issued for Nur-Sultan city

    17:00, 02 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national weather agency has issued black ice alert for the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, black ice will cover roads both in the city and the region on Tuesday.

    Kazhydromet said in a statement that foggy and icy conditions will be observed in Akmola region on November 3. Black ice will coat roads in Nur-Sultan city as well. Probability of storm is 85-90%.


    Tags:
    Astana Weather in Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!