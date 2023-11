ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Blake Lively fights a huge white shark in the official trailer of drama-horror film The Shallows that hit the web, buro247.kz reports.

Lively plays a young surfer named Nancy who gets stranded on a rock not far away from shore after the shark attacks her. Nancy must find a way to get back to shore without being eaten.

The premiere of the film is scheduled on July 7, 2016.