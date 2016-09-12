Blast hits city of Van in eastern Turkey

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM An explosion has hit the Turkish city of Van on Monday.

The suspected car bombing occurred some 650 feet from the provincial administration, according to the DNA news service. The site is also located near a local ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) office. The blast damaged nearby buildings and shattered their windows. According to the party's representative, the blast left 11 people wounded but killed no one.









Source: Sputniknews