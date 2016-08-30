Blast in Bishkek could be a terrorist attack, law-enforcement officials say

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyz law-enforcement officials say the blast near the Chinese Embassy in Bishkek could be a terrorist attack.

A driver of Mitsubishi Delica car attempted to crash into the territory of the Embassy following which the blast occurred.



The driver died at the spot, he is being identified now. Two more people got injuries.



The employees of the Anti-Terrorist Centre of the Kyrgyz State National Security Committee are working at the place of the accident.



