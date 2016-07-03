Blast kills 4 people in Lybian city of Benghazi

BENGHAZI. KAZINFORM - An explosion killed four people in the Libyan city of Benghazi, media reported Sunday.

A car bomb exploded in the north of the city, Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported.



The media noted that none of the terror groups had claimed responsibility for the attack, Sputniknews.com reports.



Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a civil war broke out in the country and long-standing leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown, and the country was contested by two rival governments - the internationally-recognized Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress.



The internal conflict and instability prompted the advance of militant groups, particularly the Islamic State (Daesh), which is outlawed in Russia and many other countries.



Source: Sputniknews.com

photo: en.ria.ru