    Blast occurs near New Jersey train station where suspicious object was found

    11:36, 19 September 2016
    NEW JERSEY. KAZINFORM - A blast has taken place near a train station in New Jersey where a suspicious device was found earlier, Sputnik reports.

    According to the NJ Advance Media, the explosion occurred when a bomb robot was examining the device and it was a controlled blast, the NBC News said citing authorities. Now immediate reports of any injuries have been issued. A possible explosive device was found near train tracks in Elizabeth, New Jersey, earlier, when a homeless man found a pipe and wires in a white bag while rummaging through garbage. The commuter train services were suspended and the area was evacuated.

    According to the NBC News network, no damage was visible immediately after the powerful blast. Five people are being questioned, and other suspicious objects are being probed.

    Photo:© AP Photo/ Frank Franklin II

    Source: Sputnik

