Blast reported near Kabul airport

KABUL. KAZINFORM - Police in Afghanistan's capital say a suicide bomber has attacked a checkpoint near the entrance to Kabul's international airport.

Local media reports say casualties are expected but no official figures have been released yet, BBC News reports. The attack appeared to target a convoy of armoured cars, according to security officials at the scene. The incident is the latest in a series of deadly attacks in Kabul in the past few days. At least 35 people have died and hundreds more were wounded in attack on Friday. A suicide bomber blew himself up near the city's police academy on Friday evening, killing about 20 recruits. A short while later a large explosion was heard north of the airport. In the early hours of Friday, a truck carrying explosives was detonated near an army base in the Shah Shahid area, claiming 15 lives.