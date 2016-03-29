Blaze hits Ajman highrises
The fire erupted at a building in the Ajman One residential cluster of 12 towers and spread to at least one other tower, UAE media said.
Ajman police said one pregnant woman was hospitalized after suffering breathing difficulties, while five people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Residents were evacuated and police said the blaze was brought under control.
A resident told AFP that the fire, near the coastline, was fanned by a strong wind.
Fires have hit several high-rise buildings in the United Arab Emirates, most recently the Address Downtown hotel in Dubai on New Year’s Eve.
In November last year, a massive blaze engulfed three residential blocs in central Dubai and led to services on a metro line being suspended, although no one was hurt.
In February, a huge fire gutted one of the emirate’s tallest buildings, destroying luxury flats in the Torch tower and triggering an evacuation of nearby blocs in the Dubai Marina neighborhood.
In 2012, a massive blaze gutted the 34-story Tamweel Tower in the nearby Jumeirah Lake Towers district. It was later revealed to have been caused by a cigarette butt thrown into a bin.
Source: The Arab News