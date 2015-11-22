  • kz
    Bleacher Report: Gennady Golovkin up in P4P ranking

    21:41, 22 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The US Bleacher Report updated ranking of the best boxers of the world regardless of weight category, according to sports.kz.

    In the updated rating (after Cotto - Alvarez fight) WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan has climbed to the 4th spot of the P4P rankings. Top 5 Pound-for-Pound boxers compiled by Bleacher Report: 1. Roman Gonzalez (Nicaragua) 2. Vladimir Klitschko (Ukraine) 3. Manny Pacquiao (Philippines) 4. Gennady Golovkin (Kazakhstan) 5. Timothy Bradley (USA)

    Sport Boxing
