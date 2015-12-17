Bleak wind and blizzard to hit most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, December 17.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's weather service, fog, black ice, stiff wind, and blizzard are forecast for most areas. Only southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Bleak wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangystau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions. Gusts may reach up to 25-30 mps in Akmola, Almaty and Pavlodar regions. Blizzard and black ice are likely to shut down roads in Akmola, Atyrau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions. Ground blizzard is expected in Pavlodar and Karaganda regions. Fog will blanket Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Mangystau regions.