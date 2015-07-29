Bleak wind, hail may batter northern and eastern Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with rains, thunderstorms and stiff wind will take hold of northern, eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan. Kazhydromet says hail may douse some regions of the country as well.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and hail may batter Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions. Gusty wind is also expected in Almaty, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. Fervent heat will hit Almaty, Zhambyl, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions. Meteorologists predict that high fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.