Blind artists present their unique vision in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An exhibition of paintings and drawings by blind artists was unveiled in Almaty this week, Kazinform reports.

An artist from Georgia Georgy Guraspashvili is the person behind the special project. It took Georgy two months to teach blind Kazakhstanis how to draw.



"My father was a sculptor, so I spent my entire childhood being immersed in art," Georgy told Kazinform correspondent. "I didn't choose this profession, it is basically my life. We came to Kazakhstan on the invitation and with the help of Vladimir Filatov. He organized the exhibition absolutely for free. I brought my program for blind artists. It's been 15 years since I began teaching painting at the Academy of Artists. One of my students went blind. So we tried to figure out what to do, so he could continue to draw."



Georgy learnt everything he could about the world of blind people and decided to give all blind or visually impaired talents a chance to draw.



"There is this common law in the world of artists under which we help and teach each other," Georgy reveal. "We've established the Blind Artists Union where we are offering a special program and methods of drawing. A blind artist makes scratches on a canvas and we put paint over it. That's how the painting comes alive."



The Blind Artists Union now has 200 members who have created over 400 paintings so far.



But it's time for Georgy Guraspashvili to go back home to Georgia. The only thing he regrets is that he hasn't got a chance to meet Kazakhstani authorities who would help organize a local blind artists association.



"I fell in love with Kazakhstan and local people. I like it a lot here. Both people and nature are very nice. But I didn't get a chance to meet the authorities who would help launch the association. During my stay in Almaty, I've met a lot of artists and wonderful people with disabilities who really want to draw. They ask me to stay but this is impossible for financial reasons," Georgy adds.





Georgy Guraspashvili became a member of the USSR Artists Union when he was only 25. For many years he has co-chaired the Georgia Artists Union. He participated in many international competitions and exhibitions. He's been traveling around the world in the attempt to help blind artists