  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Blind man from Almaty ran 10km at Astana Marathon

    15:52, 04 September 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A blind man from Almaty - Aitbek Aulbayev - was among the participants of Sunday's Astana Marathon charity race.

    In his Instagram account, Aitbek posted the following words  "Do what you can and even more."

    The man came from Almaty to Astana at the organizers' invitation.

    "Aitbek has run 10 km ," said member of the Organizing Committee Erik Karabayev.

    After the finish, Aitbek posted a photo in social media and wrote that he was happy to overcome himself.

    Tags:
    Astana Sport Events Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!