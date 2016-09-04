Blind man from Almaty ran 10km at Astana Marathon
15:52, 04 September 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM A blind man from Almaty - Aitbek Aulbayev - was among the participants of Sunday's Astana Marathon charity race.
In his Instagram account, Aitbek posted the following words "Do what you can and even more."
The man came from Almaty to Astana at the organizers' invitation.
"Aitbek has run 10 km ," said member of the Organizing Committee Erik Karabayev.
After the finish, Aitbek posted a photo in social media and wrote that he was happy to overcome himself.