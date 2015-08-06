Blind woman, 82, fell from window in Kokshetau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 82-year-old blind woman died after falling four storeys from a window in Kokshetau, Akmola regional internal affairs department informs.

According to the department's press service, on August 5, 2015 at 20:00 they got a telephone message from a regional hospital doctor, who said a woman, born 1933, had died in the hospital's intensive care department. "The woman was brought to the hospital with multiple injuries caused by falling from the 4th floor window. She had a closed basal skull fracture, cervical and thoracic spine fractures, rib fractures and traumatic shock", the press service informs.

Prior to the accident, the old woman was at home with her granddaughter, born 1983. She [granddaughter] told that her grandmother was blind and confounded the door with the window.

"The woman had opened the window in her bedroom several times before. The girl was doing the housework and her grandmother was left unattended, as a result of which the woman fell from the window", the press service explains.

The pensioner's body was sent to a morgue. Forensic-medical examination was commissioned.