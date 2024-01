ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana-Karaganda highway has been closed for all types of transport due to blinding blizzard, Kazinform reports.

Astana's authorities confirmed that the highway was shut down at 11:00 am Astana time due to worsening weather conditions.



According to Astana LRT, shuttle bus routes №315 and 316 will not operate for the same reason.