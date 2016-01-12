Blinding snow and black ice forecast for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will be under the influence of disturbed weather today, January 12. Kazakhstan's national weather service predicts that blowing snow, rain showers, fog, black ice and bleak wind will grip the country.

Fog will descend on Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Karaganda regions.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is expected in Akmola, Pavlodar, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23 mps in Karaganda region and 28 mps in Almaty region.

Meteorologists also warn that blizzard and black ice may bring traffic in Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Karaganda regions to a halt.