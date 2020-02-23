  • kz
    •

    Blizzard and fog predicted for Kazakhstan

    07:38, 23 February 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet RSE predicted blizzard and fog in Kazakhstan on February 23.

    Fog, black ice and wind of 15-20 m / s are expected in some parts of Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.

    Fog, snowstorm in some areas, ice slick, and wind of 15-20 m / s are expected in East Kazakhstan region.

    Fog, thunderstorm are forecast for Turkestan region.

    Strong wind of 17-22 m/s is expected in some areas of Almaty region.

    Dense fog patches will cover some parts of North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions.

