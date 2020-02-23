Blizzard and fog predicted for Kazakhstan
07:38, 23 February 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet RSE predicted blizzard and fog in Kazakhstan on February 23.
Fog, black ice and wind of 15-20 m / s are expected in some parts of Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.
Fog, snowstorm in some areas, ice slick, and wind of 15-20 m / s are expected in East Kazakhstan region.
Fog, thunderstorm are forecast for Turkestan region.
Strong wind of 17-22 m/s is expected in some areas of Almaty region.
Dense fog patches will cover some parts of North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions.