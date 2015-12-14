Blizzard and fog to grip Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is expected in most areas of Kazakhstan today, December 14. However, according to Kazhydromet, disturbed weather will torment western, northwestern and eastern Kazakhstan.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. Blizzard will hit Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions. Pavlodar, Almaty, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Mangystau regions will be steeped in fog. Black ice is forecast for West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Mangystau regions.