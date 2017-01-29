Blizzard and ice expected on January 29

ASTANA. KAZINFORM weather will remain unstable on most part of the country with snow in placese and rain in southern areas. According to Kazhydromet strong winds, blowing snow, fog and ice are a;so expected.

In Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions patchy fog is expected.

In Almaty region patchy fog and strong wind up to 18-23 m/s in Zhalanashkol district.

In Zhambyl region patchy fog, ice, strong wind up to 15-20 m/s in the afternoon.

In South Kazakhstan region meteorologists also expect patchy fog and strong wind up to 15-20 m/s.

In Kyzylorda and Karaganda regions - patchy fog and ice on the roads.

In Mangistau region patchy fog, sleet in places during the day.

In Aktobe region during the day blowing snow, strong winds up to 18 m/s are expected.

In Kostanay region - blowing snow and fog.

In East Kazakhstan region blizzard in places, fog, strong wind up to 15-20 with gustts up to 25 m/s in Zharma district.