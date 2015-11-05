Blizzard and ice-slick to rule the day in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, national weather service, predicts that snow, blizzard, fog, ice-slick and stiff wind will torment most regions of the country today, November 5.

Bleak wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Karaganda, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 25 mps in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions. Ground blizzard is forecast for Karaganda, Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. Fog will blanket Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Mangystau regions. Kazhydromet also warns pedestrians and motorists in Pavlodar, Kostanay, Aktobe, Akmola and Karaganda regions of ice-slick.