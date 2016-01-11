Blizzard and stiff wind to grip Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with blizzard, fog, black ice and bleak ice will take hold of most regions of Kazakhstan today, January 11.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Pavlodar, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in Akmola, Zhambyl and Karaganda regions and 25 mps - in North Kazakhstan region.

Fog will blanket Kostanay, Zhambyl, Karaganda, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Mangystau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

Blizzard is expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and West Kazakhstan regions of black ice on the roads.