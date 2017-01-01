Blizzard and stiff wind to hit Kazakhstan Jan 1
Blizzards and strong gusts of wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes reaching 25 m per s and exceeding 30 m per are forecast for Akmola, Pavlodar regions.
Fog and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are predicted for Almaty and Zhambyl regions. Nighttime wind speed in Zhambyl region will reach 23 m per s.
Fog will blanket South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda regions.
Black ice and fog are expected in Atyrau, Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.
Blizzard and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes 23-28 m per s, are forecast for the East Kazakhstan region.
Foggy weather is expected in Aktobe region. Snow drift and wind speed increase to 15-20 m per s are predicted for Aktobe region.
Blizzard and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes gusting to 23 m per s are predicted for Kostanay region.
Blizzard and black ice as well as strong wind up to 15-20 m per s sometimes reaching 25 m per s will hit Karaganda region.
Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes gusting to 25 m per s and exceeding 30 m per s, will strike North Kazakhstan region. Blizzard is expected in some areas.