Blizzard and stiff wind to hit Kazakhstan Jan 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on January 1 with snowfall and blizzards to hit some areas. Fog and black ice are predicted too, Kazinform reports citing the MIA Emergencies Committee. Weather without precipitation is forecast for southern and south-eastern parts only.

Blizzards and strong gusts of wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes reaching 25 m per s and exceeding 30 m per are forecast for Akmola, Pavlodar regions.

Fog and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are predicted for Almaty and Zhambyl regions. Nighttime wind speed in Zhambyl region will reach 23 m per s.

Fog will blanket South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda regions.

Black ice and fog are expected in Atyrau, Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.

Blizzard and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes 23-28 m per s, are forecast for the East Kazakhstan region.

Foggy weather is expected in Aktobe region. Snow drift and wind speed increase to 15-20 m per s are predicted for Aktobe region.

Blizzard and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes gusting to 23 m per s are predicted for Kostanay region.

Blizzard and black ice as well as strong wind up to 15-20 m per s sometimes reaching 25 m per s will hit Karaganda region.

Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes gusting to 25 m per s and exceeding 30 m per s, will strike North Kazakhstan region. Blizzard is expected in some areas.