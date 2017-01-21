Blizzard and stiff wind to strike Kazakhstan on Sat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation (snowfall), blizzard and fog as well as black ice and stiff wind are forecast today in most regions of the country.

According to Kazhydromet, gusts of wind in Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions will increase to 15-20m/s, sometimes reaching 23-28m/s. Blizzard is expected in some areas.

Wind speed in Almaty region will rise to 15-20m/s. The area of Zhalanashkol Lake will be hit by stiff wind up to 23-28m/s. Fog will blanket some areas at night.

Fog and strong wind are forecast for Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan regions. Black ice and foggy weather are expected in Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions.

Blizzard and strong wind up to 15-23m/s will strike Atyrau, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions. Fog and black ice are forecast in Atyrau and Karaganda regions.

Some areas in Kostanay region will be hit by blizzards and gusty wind up to 15-20m/s, sometimes 25m/s. Fog will descend in the region too.