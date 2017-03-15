  • kz
    Blizzard and strong wind to hit Kazakhstan Mar 15

    07:53, 15 March 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Some areas of the south-eastern regions of the country will be hit by snowfall on Wednesday. Fog and ice slick as well as strong wind are forecast as well. Snow drift will strike northern parts.    

    Fog and strong wind up to 15-20m/s and snow drift are predicted for Akmola region.

    Gusts of wind in Zhambyl region will increase to 15-20m/s at night and in the morning. Fog will blanket the region too.

    South Kazakhstan region will be hit by a strong wind up to 15-20m/s  with fog to descend in some areas.

    Fog and ice slick are forecast for Almaty region.

    Fog is expected in West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda regions, at night and in the morning in North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

     

    Dust storm is forecast for Mangistau region. 

