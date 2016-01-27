Blizzard and wind gusts to hit Kazakhstan in coming 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snowfalls and blizzard will stay in most parts of Kazakhstan in the coming three days - on January 28-30, Kazhydromet says.

In the coming three days, the major part of Kazakhstan will be hit by a cyclone, which will bring snow and blizzard to our country. Poor visibility and wind gusts reaching 15-20 m per s, sometimes 25-28 m per s are expected in all the territory of Kazakhstan.

Ice slick, fog, snow slush and temperature falling are forecast in southern and south-eastern regions.