Blizzard and wind to hit most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fog, blizzard, and stiff wind are forecast for northern, eastern and central Kazakhstan. Other regions of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. According to Kazhydromet, fog is to blanket some areas of the country as well.

Blizzard is forecast to hit Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Kostanay regions.



Black ice will cover roads in Zhambyl, Kostanay, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23-28 mps in Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.



Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Atyrau and Zhambyl regions will be steeped in fog.