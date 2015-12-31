  • kz
    Blizzard, black ice forecast for New Year Day

    09:37, 31 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Blowing snow, fog, black ice and strong winds are expected in Kazakhstan on December 31.

    In Akmola, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions snow storm, strong wind of 15-20 mps and fog is expected. Blizzard, strong winds of 15-20 mps with gusts of 25 mps are predicted for Atyrau, Mangystau, Zhambyl Kostanay region. Foggy weather will rule the day in Kyzylorda region. Drifting snow and strong wind of 15-20 mps is predicted for South Kazakhstan region. In Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region wind will strengthen to 18-23 mps. Blizzard, wind of 15-20 mps is forecast for West Kazakhstan region. Fog will blanket North-Kazakhstan region.

