Blizzard closed roads in 4 regions of Kazakhstan

December 17 in Akmola region deteriorating weather conditions closed Almaty-Yekaterinburg road section (856-917 km) for all kinds of vehicles; Astana-Yereimentau-Shiderty road section (16-205 km) for public and freight types of vehicles. In Pavlodar region due to worsening weather conditions vehicular traffic on Astana-Yereimentau-Shiderty (205-259 km) road section was restricted. Snowstorm, limiting visibility shut down all roads for all kinds of vehicles in West Kazakhstan region. Worsening weather conditions restricted vehicular traffic in Aktobe region on Samara-Shymkent (526-719 km) road section.