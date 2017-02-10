Blizzard closes roads in three regions
12:14, 10 February 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Roads in three regions of the country were closed due to blizzard and low visibility, Emergency Situations Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.
In Almaty region, starting 1:00 pm February 6 a section of Usharal-Dostyk highway (83-184 km) is closed for all types of vehicles due to deteriorating weather conditions (snowstorm, zero visibility).
In East Kazakhstan region, starting 12:10 pm February 9, Semey-Kaynar road is closed for all types of vehicles due to a blizzard.
In Pavlodar region starting 2:00 pm February 9, due to the deteriorating weather conditions (snowstorm, low visibility) Kyzylorda-Pavlodar (1135-1206 km. Schiderty-Karaganda region border) closed for all types of vehicles.