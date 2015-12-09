Blizzard, gust wind and black ice dominates weather forecast Dec 9
As the country’s main forecaster Kazhydromet informs, wind speed in Akmola region will increase up to 15-20 m per, sometimes exceeding 30 m per s. Black ice will grip some areas there today.
Wind speed in Almaty region will rise up to 15-20 m per sec where fog is forecast too.
Some areas of Zhambyl region will be stricken by strong wind up to 15-20 m per sec, gusting up to 23-28 m per sec in the daytime. Fog will blanket parts of the region too.
Foggy and windy weather (17-22 m per sec, sometimes 23-28 m per sec) as well as black ice are forecast in South Kazakhstan region.
Fog, ice-slick, wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per sec are expected in Mangystau and West Kazakhstan regions. Some areas of Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Kostanay and Aktobe regions will be hit by blizzard, ice-slick and strong wind up to 15-20 m per sec. Gust wind up to 23 m per sec is forecast in Kostanay region.
Blizzard, black ice and strong wind up to 15-22 m per sec, sometimes up to 25 m per sec are expected in parts of North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.
Strong wind up to 15-20 m per sec, sometimes gusting up to 25 m per sec, blizzard, black ice and fog are forecast in Karaganda region.
East Kazakhstan region will be hit by strong wind up to 15-20 m per sec, sometimes up to 25-28 m per sec. Black ice and blizzard will grip some areas there too.