Blizzard, gust wind and black ice dominates weather forecast Dec 9

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foggy and windy weather as well as snowfall, blizzard and black ice are expected in Kazakhstan December 9.

As the country’s main forecaster Kazhydromet informs, wind speed in Akmola region will increase up to 15-20 m per, sometimes exceeding 30 m per s. Black ice will grip some areas there today.

Wind speed in Almaty region will rise up to 15-20 m per sec where fog is forecast too.

Some areas of Zhambyl region will be stricken by strong wind up to 15-20 m per sec, gusting up to 23-28 m per sec in the daytime. Fog will blanket parts of the region too.

Foggy and windy weather (17-22 m per sec, sometimes 23-28 m per sec) as well as black ice are forecast in South Kazakhstan region.

Fog, ice-slick, wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per sec are expected in Mangystau and West Kazakhstan regions. Some areas of Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Kostanay and Aktobe regions will be hit by blizzard, ice-slick and strong wind up to 15-20 m per sec. Gust wind up to 23 m per sec is forecast in Kostanay region.

Blizzard, black ice and strong wind up to 15-22 m per sec, sometimes up to 25 m per sec are expected in parts of North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

Strong wind up to 15-20 m per sec, sometimes gusting up to 25 m per sec, blizzard, black ice and fog are forecast in Karaganda region.

East Kazakhstan region will be hit by strong wind up to 15-20 m per sec, sometimes up to 25-28 m per sec. Black ice and blizzard will grip some areas there too.